UPDATE: BOLO in Gilmer County cancelled, man in custody

UPDATE 09/16/19 @ 5:10 p.m.

The BOLO that was issued in Gilmer County for a white man possibly armed with a hand gun or tazer has been cancelled, according to Heads Up Community.

The alert was cancelled at 5:06 p.m. Monday.

The man was located and is in custody with the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office.

The official emergency alert system of Gilmer County, Heads Up Community, issued a BOLO for Gilmer County Monday afternoon.

The alert was issued at 4:33 p.m.

The alert says to be on the look out for a white male 20-30 years old.

The man was last seen near the Stalnaker Trailer Park on Sycamore Road, according to the alert.

He was wearing a white hat, white shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots, the alert said.

The alert said the man is possibly armed with either a hand gun or taser.

The alert says to call 911 if you see this man.