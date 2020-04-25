BUHS gets head start on WVSSAC's "Be the Light"

Normalcy. Something we're all searching for. Buckhannon-Upshur High School (BUHS) students are getting a glimpse of it every Friday.

"About three weeks ago, I got an email request from one of our senior students that I would entertain the idea of me turning the stadium lights on for the community, particularly the students, for them to be able to feel like there was something to look forward to," says BUHS Principal Eddie Vincent.

Starting Friday, Apr. 24, and every Friday from then on, the whole football stadium will be lit up for 20 minutes to honor the 2020 graduating class and first responders.

"Be the Light" is a movement initiated by the WVSSAC where schools will light up all of their empty sports venues on Friday nights, not just limited to football stadiums. It officially starts Friday, May 1st, but this Friday BUHS is getting a head start by just lighting up their football stadium.

"It's a little different for us because we have one school in our county and we're kind of out of the city limits, and there's not a lot of people. Unless you drive by the high school, you won't see the stadium lights, but we're still gonna do it, and I think word will travel fast," says Vincent.

The Buc's head boys track coach, Patty Wager, turned the stadium lights on for the first time.

"Several of them have come past already. They're a very close class; they're a very close group. Sometimes they gather in the parking lot and they put their cars in a circle, and they all just talk, minus the hugs," says Wager.

At this time next week, Buckhannon-Upshur's football, baseball, softball, and other venues will be lit up in solidarity.