BUHS seniors choose graduation location, celebrate with "Senior Snake"

Like many high schools around the area, Buckhannon-Upshur will host graduation at their football stadium.

Seniors overwhelmingly voted to have it at the stadium. According to student body president, Caitlyn Wendling, the decision was made in the school parking lot.

"The idea came from one my officers," says Wendling, "We were kind of all like, that's cool, we should look into that, so we just took it up, it got on the survey, and it was picked."

Last year graduation was held in the West Virginia Wesleyan College gymnasium.

"I'm excited about it. Surrounding counties have done that before, and I've seen their graduations, and it looks really nice and professional on the football field," says student body secretary Jessica Lane.

Another graduation tradition was also altered.

Friday evening seniors were also able to celebrate their four years together from the safety of their vehicles.

Normally held in the high school halls, the "Senior Snake" took place at Wendling's Plaza.

The students decorated their vehicles and honked their horns in celebration. They were escorted by police to the high school for their final goodbye.

"I'm excited to see all my friends here one last time at this place," says BUHS student Thomas Lee.

"I have a lot of memories here, so it's nice to see them one more time," he adds.

Final details will be approved through Upshur County Board of Education, BUHS Administration, and Upshur County Health Department.