WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital announced this morning their first birth of the new year.

'Baby New Year' Rylee Jean Hardesty was born at 4:47 this morning to parents Katie Molnar and Grant Hardesty.

She weighs 7 lbs. 0.9 oz and is 21 inches long.

Mom and baby are both doing well and are celebrating the beginning of a new life and a new year.