Back to school bash kicks off in Clarksburg

The event was for children of all ages and provided free food, games, bounce houses, face paintings and haircuts for students.

Officials say that the event is for kids to enjoy and have fun. Officials say that this is their first children's program and are hoping to build other programs for kids in the future.

"Just a way to let the community know that we are here," said Meaghan Clark. "We're a safe place for them to come and we're trying to build other children's programs and we thought this would be a great kick-off to do so."

The North View United Methodist church says anyone is welcome. Service hours are Sunday's at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school starts at 11 a.m.