Foul odor in Fairmont possibly coming from sewage

People are entering the town of Fairmont with a crinkled nose and confused look on their face.

According to some of the residents, certain areas in the city have been recently engulfed by a bad smell.

WDTV got word of the issue from a Facebook post in the "Fairmont and Marion County WV Public Information Group".

The post asked what is wrong with Fairmont and why does it have the stench of rotten eggs.

Some of the comments suggest that it may be the pumping of raw sewage or a gas leak. After speaking to some of them, a few residents said their best guest would be the decaying roadkill or that that the smell was lingering into the area from a paper mill in Rivesville just a few miles away.

No one was completely certain where the stench is coming from, but Kimberly Nelson, who works in Fairmont and makes frequent visits to the town, said she can't go anywhere without breathing in the terrible fumes.

"It smells of death everywhere that we go, I smell sewage more over...then anything, its just...its terrible anywhere that we go in Fairmont," said Nelson.

Fairmont Wastewater Treatment Plant Utility Manager, David Sago said that the odors may be an effect of the abnormally dry weather we've been experiencing.

"What happens during these types of events when you have a long drought period, you have lower flows, and when you have lower flows you have more space within the pipe for these types of odors to accumulate and they may escape," said Sago.

He added that once the odors have left the pipes and entered the air, the smell should go away easily and there is absolutely no cause for concern as the fumes are not dangerous.

The city's Wastewater Treatment Plant has not received any complaints about the foul odor, but should that change, they will be more than happy to find the exact source of the smell in any specified areas and flush out the pipes.