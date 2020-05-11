Barbershops enact new guidelines upon reopening due to COVID-19

In the heart of Downtown Morgantown is Classic Cutz Barber Shop on Wall St. It prides itself on being the best barbershop in Morgantown two years running, and they want everyone to know it. It’s known for its homage to hip hop culture and sports legends. But they, like many other barbershops, had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and only opened last week.

“You know, we obviously gotta start taking precautions like masks, gloves, sanitizing and disinfecting chairs, which we usually do but we gotta take it to the next level.” said Randy Martinez, a barber at Classic Cutz.

One of the customers is welcoming the changes, and said he was surprised by how few people there were when he went into Classic Cutz.

"I definitely think that they’ll be a bit more cautious." said Justin Williams, while waiting for his turn to be serviced. "I was expecting actually a longer wait time with everybody not being able to get haircuts and things like that.”

All in all, Martinez said that he’d been chomping at the bit to get back to work and that he’s excited to get going again, but there is a bit of a caveat.

“Before, we could have like 20 to 30 people all up in here and stay busy and not worry about anybody getting infected," Martinez said. "but now we gotta keep everybody at a, social distancing and having a certain amount of people in a shop, so it’s a little different but we still conduct our business.”