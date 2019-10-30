Barbour County Grand Jury returns 32 indictments for October 2019 term

The Barbour County Grand Jury returned 32 indictments for the October 2019 term on Monday.

According to the Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, arraignments will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. in the Barbour County Courtroom.

Indictments include:

Austin DeHaven- charged with six counts of sexual assault in the third degree, six counts sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian and one count of soliciting a minor via computer with overt act to engage in sexual activity with minor.

Michael Marsh- charged with three counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury and one count of child abuse resulting in injury

Eric Murphy- charged with one count of child abuse resulting in injury and one count of felony animal cruelty

The full list of indictments are attached to the right of this article.