Barbour County woman arrested after shooting at police officers, deputies say

A Philippi woman is behind bars after deputies say she shot at police officers Sunday night.

Brianna Watson, 40, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched to a house on Barbour County Highway to check on Watson. They asked the Philippi Police Department for help because they were at another call.

Philippi Police Officers arrived at the house, according to the complaint.

Someone began shooting at the officers, deputies say.

Deputies and troopers arrived on scene, court documents state. They noticed the officers pinned down behind their cruiser.

Once the officers were safe, deputies spoke with them.

Officers said when they arrived on scene, Watson told them they didn't belong there and to leave.

Officers told her they wanted to check on her, court documents state. They saw the firearm and went back to their cruiser.

Watson then started shooting at the officers.

Deputies took Watson into custody.

She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $200,000.