Barrackville Police searching for suspects in attempted child abduction

During their annual Christmas parade, Barrackville police responded to a report of an attempted abduction on Washington and Maple street.

According to police Chief Charles Wilson, a heavier male got out of the back of an older silver SUV and attempted to take a small child.

The attempt was unsuccessful, and after searching the area police were unable to find the described car.

Chief Wilson says there were three people in the car, at least two identified as male.

The driver was wearing a flannel shirt.

Barrackville police advise people in the area to be extra aware when out with their children.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact their department.