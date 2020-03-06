Barrackville school honors student's memory with "superhero walk"

Students have been working hard to raise money for WVU Children's Hospital, raising money for student Dominick John who passed away last year due to kidney disease.

The idea for a "superhero" celebration was inspired by Dominick's love for the caped crusaders.

"That was the theme that we used last year when we lost Dominick for his funeral we all wore superhero shirts," said special education teacher Karla Rundle "We all wore superhero shirts to his funeral service because we celebrated his life that day,"

And while Dominick idolized the heroes of the Marvel Universe, his teachers and friends saw him as the real hero.

"He was, truly a superhero to all of us," said Rundle

Dom's mother says he would have been ecstatic to see the school full of superheros cheering for him.

"He would have loved it he would have said 'see mom, I told you everyone is my friend!" said Janeice Stanley

And his teachers say friendship really was Dom's superpower.

"He was a rockstar around the entire school, all the kids knew Dominick," said special education teacher Bethany Sturn "And he was a friend to all of them truly,"

The school raised around $500, which will be going to WVU Children's infusion room where Dominick received most of his care.

"They were more like family," said Stanley

And the celebration is something the school hopes to do for many years.

"The need is great we're very fortunate to have that caliber of a hospital close," said Rundle "Families sometimes drive miles and miles for treatment and we have that in our backyard..That's a blessing to us and we'd like to give back,"