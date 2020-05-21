Bars prepare to reopen with strict guidelines

Part of the next phase for Governor Jim Justice's reopening plan includes bars.

Having to follow guidelines like keeping tables six feet a part and operating at a 50 percent capacity, it has many local bars working to make sure they provide a clean and safe environment.

"We're just making sure everything is sanitized and our employees are taking the right precautions," the co-partner of The Social Tap, Alek Marinaro said. "Just to make sure that everyone's safe."

For bars like Franklin's, as they work through the preparation to have customers return, they are most excited to welcome them back.

"We're excited to have people back in here," said the bar manager, Cassie Coe. "We just want to make sure that everybody helps us, help them follow the rules so that everybody can stay safe," she said.

As excited as many businesses are to welcome in customers, they still hope people will take precautions.

"We're encouraging call ahead seating and still trying to encourage some takeout and deliveries," Marinaro said. "We're just trying to stay on top of it as best as possible with the guidelines we have to follow," he said.

For more information on the guidelines bars and restaurants have to follow, visit governor.wv.gov.