Baseball fans are upset with Nike’s new jerseys

Nike released the Major League Baseball jerseys for next season and some fans are upset with the new designs.

Nike is the new uniform supplier for the MLB and the famous Nike “swoosh” is featured on the front. (Source: CNN, Nike)

Nike is the new uniform supplier for the MLB and the famous Nike “swoosh” is featured on the front. Some fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the design. Fans have used words including “tacky,” “terrible," “awful,” “lame," and “dumb” to describe the look.

Nike took over as the MLB uniform supplier from Majestic Athletic, which had the contract since 2004.

Majestic had its logo on the sleeves. In the NFL, the Nike “swoosh” is also on the sleeve.

Despite the pushback, USA Today predicts fans will eventually get used to the logo on the front.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.