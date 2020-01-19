"Band together for Vets" fundraiser for VFW

Music echoed throughout the halls and local veterans packed the auditorium at the Robinson Grand Theater in Clarksburg.

Both thanks to the "Band together for Vets" concert.

"We're having three bands volunteer their time and energy to help us celebrate the VFW post and pay for some of the repairs to our building," said Veteran, Richard Iaquinta.

Theater officials say it was an idea that the Robinson Grand was happy to help out with.

"Our neighbors the VFW came to us and said they needed some help raising some funds to help cover necessary repairs to their building and they said let's do a battle of the bands. It sounded like an awesome event that our community could really enjoy," said Sales and Marketing Manager, Emily Moore.

Moore says the idea for the event actually first came from the lead singer of one of the bands.

"They had a house band, The Whiskey River Band, that already plays with them with the county, rock, blues, different types of music."

Moore went on to say it's important for businesses to help out their neighbors.

"We're just really excited and honored that the VFW came to us and we were able to help them and see the community support, it's just something that we knew the community would rally around."

Something Iaquinta also found quite endearing

"To see the support for the veterans association, aw man it's great," said Iaquinta.