Being pregnant during the Coronavirus: what to expect on delivery day

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, hospitals have to take extra precaution when admitting anyone- including expecting mothers.

Patients will still be able to have their regular check ups with their doctor- however some of them will not be face to face.

About half of the these scheduled check-ups will be performed virtually by video.

On the day a woman goes into labor there are a series of steps the hospital will take to make sure everyone remains safe.

"If a woman were to go into labor today she will go through a screening process and then she's sent to the labor and delivery floor alone," said Stephanie Hurst of WVU OB-GYN at United Hospital Center "Her significant other will wait in the car, if she is admitted for labor than the significant person can go through screening as well and go up to the labor and delivery floor,"

Unfortunately, this means extra family members and friends will not be allowed to be present- but doctors say there's a positive side to this.

"This is not a bad thing, they may get more time for bonding with their infant and partner during these first few days," Hurst said

Due to the lack of resources throughout West Virginia, Hurst recommends parents to not attempt any type of home birthing plan.

"Wvu's stance is they are not a believer in home birth," Hurst said "We also don't really have the resources available in this area, readily available, to establish a home birth option for women,"

Presently there is not enough available data to show if the coronavirus impacts pregnant woman more than the average person- but doctors are still recommending self-quarantine for those expecting.

"We're also recommending that all pregnant woman self quarantine from 36 weeks through delivery to decrease the risk to her and her newborn," said Hurst

Overall-the best way to keep mom and her baby safe are to practice the same social distancing methods recommended to the general public.

"Follow the guidelines, do the social distancing, wash your hands, limit touching your face, limiting going to the store,"