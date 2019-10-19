Benedum Civic Center pairing with pharmacy to hold free flu vaccine clinic

With winter right around the corner, health officials say it's vital to be protected with a flu vaccine.

According to Connect Bridgeport, the Bridgeport Rite Aid/Walgreens and the Benedum Civic Center are working together to host a free flu clinic on Monday, October 21.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Connect Bridgeport says the clinic is for everyone in the community or for Bridgeport business employees. They say, if people have insurance they can run it, but if not they'll have free flu vouchers.

The quad flu shot and the senior flu shot will be available. The clinic will be held on the main floor of the civic center.