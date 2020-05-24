Beverly Heritage Center holds weekly virtual informational events

The Beverly Heritage Center held a livestream question and answer event about the Battle of Rich Mountain.

It was the first major land battle of the Civil War.

“The importance of Rich Mountain, I would say, is West Virginia’s state hood and prolonging the Civil War,” AFNHA AmeriCorps member and the head of programming at the Beverly Heritage Center, Dr. Chris Mielke said.

Each week, the center holds a livestream on different topics dealing with Beverly’s history.

“One week we did a show and tell of items from the medical artifact display case, and another week we talked about foods of the Great Depression,” he said.

Mielke said it’s a great interactive experience.

“I am hoping that the audience communicates with us,” he said. “One of the great things about doing the livestream by Facebook is that people are typing in their questions as we’re going on.”

Mielke said he enjoys hearing about what those tuning in learned and what they want to know more about.

Next Saturday, May 30, there will be a livestream event about fashion in the 1800’s.

The center has been closed throughout the month of April due to the pandemic, but they are discussing when they will reopen to the public.