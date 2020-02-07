Beware of romance scams this Valentine's Day, FBI agents warn

It might feel like love at first sight - or first swipe - but FBI agents warn it's a labor of love for scammers.

FBI agents say 170 West Virginians have been hit by this scam in the last two years totaling nearly $3 million in financial losses. (Photo: WDTV)

Millions of people look to online dating apps or social networks to find love, but instead, more and more find fraud.

A Federal Trade Commission report said the median financial loss to romance scams is $2,600, about seven times higher than other fraud.

Local FBI agents saw the number of romance scams soar in recent years.

"It's one of the most profitable scams out there right now," said John Large, Supervisory Senior Resident Agent with the FBI in Clarksburg.

In the last two years in West Virginia, the FBI fielded reports from roughly 170 victims in West Virginia, according to Large, who cited the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) database. The total financial hit was $2.7 million.

"You're playing with someone's emotions," Large said. "You're trying to convince someone that you want to be their friend or companion or you're in love with them. Our emotions cause us to do things sometimes that we wouldn't normally do."

He said romance scam complaints filed with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center in 2018 totaled close to half a billion dollars in financial losses for Americans.

FBI agents estimate only 10% of these cases are actually reported to their IC3 database, so the actual numbers could be much higher.

Scammers win the trust of their victims before creating excuses to need money. Often, they also find excuses not to meet in person. Experts say both should raise red flags for people on dating apps.

While the scammers themselves are all over the world, investigators generally find them originating in Ghana, Nigeria, England, and Canada.

While everyone is at risk of falling victim, scammers are head over heels for certain demographics.

"Those over the age of 40, women who are widowed, divorced, elderly or disabled," Large said.

An FTC report says people ages 40-69 loose money to romance scams more than twice the rate of people in their 20s.

While love is in the air especially during this time of year, FBI agents say these scammers work around the clock.

"They're out there all year long because people are susceptible all year long," Large said. "People are looking for relationships online where it's a great place to meet people. This time of year, because of Valentine's Day, it's very likely to see an uptick."

FBI agents also advise against meeting anyone in person for the first time by yourself, never travel outside the country to do so, and don't move money for scammers through your accounts if asked.

A link to report a scam to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) can be found to the right of this story on desktop view and below on mobile.