A person riding a bicycle was taken to United Hospital Center after getting hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, this incident occurred on East Main Street.

911 officials say Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport EMS and Bridgeport Police responded.

911 officials say Bridgeport Police will be investigating.

Bridgeport Police are still on scene, but traffic is moving, 911 officials say.