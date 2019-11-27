Bike and Pedestrian plan to provide safety and efficiency

A new transportation plan makes officials say the plan will be a great benefit for the community.

City officials recently passed a plan that could make traveling easier and safer for cyclists and people.

Executive director with the Morgantown Monongalia MPO Bill Austin says the plan will provide citizens and visitors with the infrastructure needed to help get around the town safely.

"It's a comprehensive plan that we did a very complete inventory of the urban areas," Austin said. "Sidewalk network as well as a look at the holes in the pedestrian network."

Austin says cycling areas were examined as well to see where the additional infrastructure was needed to make bike paths safer.

"We want to be able to get people to and from work, commuters around the community safely either as workers or as cyclists," Austin said.

Along with safety, Austin says the plan could help people who cant afford transportation while providing a better option for the environment and your health.

"West Virginia is the first or second most obese state in the nation, walking and riding a bicycle for exercise while also helping you get to and from where you need to go," Austin said.

Austin says the policy board will look into the areas and finalize what projects need implemented first.

"We're going to have a work session with the MPO policy board and to take a look at the projects and the plan and to prioritize those projects," Austin said.

Cyclist Caden Haines says used to ride his bike to work everyday. Haines says the plan could bring safety and efficiency to a lot to many who walk or ride a bike.

"You don't see too many people on University Avenue out riding their bikes," Haines said. "So maybe taking the next step and actually have a solid infrastructure"

Austin hopes to see a lot of infrastructure constructed along with improved sidewalks and pedestrian crossings to help the community get around the town more safely.

