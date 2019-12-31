Bill signed into law to fight robocalls

Monday night President Trump signed the TRACED Act into law.

The Pallone-Thune Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act or the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act allows the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to issue additional civil penalties on individuals who intentionally violate restrictions on the use of automated telephone equipment (i.e., illegal robocalls and spoofing). It also and directs the FCC to require voice service providers to offer call authentication technologies to consumers.

The FCC will make rules for when a provider can block a voice call based on information provided by the call authentication framework. They also have to establish a process to permit a calling party adversely affected by the framework to verify the authenticity of their calls.

This bill also requires the Department of Justice and the FCC to create an inter-agency working group to study and report to Congress on the enforcement of the prohibition of certain robocalls. Specifically they will look into how to better enforce against robocalls by examining issues like the types of laws, policies, or constraints that could be inhibiting enforcement.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito also co-sponsored the bill.

