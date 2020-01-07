Billy Graham's grandson visits Fairmont Trinity Assembly

The city of Fairmont was given quite the entertainment Monday night.

Held at the Trinity Assembly of God was something of a celebration of the faith with live bands and special appearance from well known evangelist, Will Graham.

"Tonight were actually talking with the pastors and trying to get them all on board for whats going to be taking place in April, which is the 'Will Graham Celebration' here in Fairmont," said Graham about the night's event.

However, in order to spread the faith to new patrons, Graham says his focus is mostly on the music.

"Nothing wrong with choir music, I love choir music, but most people, especially when we want to reach new people for Christ, they're more band driven, they listen to bands on TV, may be country bands, may be rock and roll bands, may be hip-hop bands." The evangelist went on to say, "But we try to use all that type of Christian music to reach a new generation."

Graham says music has always been an important part of the faith, but with the changing times, it's also important to know your audience.

"I'm not here to hold church per say, and I'm a pastor i want to see people in church i love church its not that, but I'm not coming up here to have a church service im here to reach new people with the gospel of jesus christ, and this is the music that they like, they want to listen to."

Senior Elite Pastor of the Trinity Church, Wayde Wilson says changing practices is the right idea to keep the faith from dying out with the older generations.

"The style of worship, the kind of songs that you do, they certainly attach or detract depending on their likes and interests, and there's no future for Christianity anywhere if the baton doesn't get passed from one generation to the next."

Will Graham's Mountain State celebration event will be April 24th through the 26th at Fairmont State University.

