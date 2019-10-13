Bingo event brings in proceeds for veteran's Huntington Honor Flight

Volunteers held a bingo event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Clarksburg to help fund the Huntington Honor Flight for local veterans.

The building was filled with tables stocked full of bingo cards with prizes, food, and raffles circling the room.

All proceeds went towards the Huntington Honor Flight in Clarksburg, a project aimed to give free transportation to local veterans for them to see the war memorials in Washington D.C.

All volunteers at the event agreed that every cent collected was greatly needed and important to their cause.

"It is so important to come out because we have to raise $85,000 to make our flight happen. We have hit our first goal of $50,000, but we still have to raise $35,000 for our flight", said volunteer Billie Jo Claypool.

Everyone who attended had a deep respect for those who served our county and were glad to give what they could to support them and the Huntington Honor Flight.

If you missed the bingo event, but would like to support the cause, the volunteers will be holding an "off-road poker run" October 19th.

Once again all proceeds will go towards the Huntington Honor Flight in Clarksburg.