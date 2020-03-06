Black Balloon Day brings awareness to overdose deaths

Those a part of the Opportunity House, and others recovering from addiction in the community, came together for Black Balloon Day.

"This is the sixth annual international Black Balloon Day," said the Mayor of Buckhannon, David McCauley. "This is the third year Buckhannon acknowledged it," he said.

There were over 67,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2018. That's about a 4 percent decrease from 2017. West Virginia still stands as the state with the highest death rates.

In Upshur county alone, over 40 calls were made in the past year that related to overdoses. However, according to Kimbra Wachob, the Assistant Director at the Upshur County Communication Center, not not all of the calls were necessarily due to narcotics.

For those a part of the Opportunity House, these numbers show them who they don't want to be.

"I don't have to be shameful for what I was," Benji Mooney, a recovering addict said. "I've become a person that's recovered from active addiction," he said. "I've been over a year clean today."

This event became an international moment to bring awareness to addiction.

"It's a somber day when we remember who we've lost to addiction, but it's an uplifting day where we instill hope and help for those who are battling addiction and aiding their recovery," McCauley said.