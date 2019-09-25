The Blue and Gold Golf Invitational benefiting Veterans kicks off at Bridgeport Country Club

The Blue and Gold Golf Invitational was held on Wednesday at the Bridgeport Country Club, with all proceeds benefiting a charity for Veterans in need.

Operation Firm Handshake of West Virginia works to aid and assist Veterans who need help after suffering from hardships, such as being laid off from work or if they are in need of home repairs after events such as house fires.

The President of the organization, Martin Broderick, said "last week there was a Veteran in Mount Clare who's home burned, and we're looking into helping that Veteran."

The invitational has already raised $1,600.

