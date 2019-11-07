Bluefield Police K9 in the doghouse after being accused of stealing bagel

A Bluefield Police K9 named Thor was in the doghouse after he was accused of stealing a bagel. (Courtesy: Bluefield Police Department Facebook Page)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 3:37 PM, Nov 07, 2019

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WDTV)-- A Bluefield Police K9 named Thor was in the doghouse after he was accused of stealing a bagel.

WVVA reports Bluefield Police are investigating the incident that happened Tuesday. Thor was guarding the bagel when it disappeared.

Thor managed to snag a bagel that did not belong to him. So, the police department decided a proper punishment was to make sure everyone knew what he has done by hanging a sign around his neck saying "I ate a bagel that did not belong to me."

Bluefield Police decided to post an adorable mug shot of the pooch on Facebook saying, "Somebody in trouble...#IEatBagels"

Thor remains innocent until proven guilty.

 