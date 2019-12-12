Board of Education in consideration for new state-wide curriculum changes in schools

Big changes may be coming to all high schools across West Virginia.

A new curriculum is in the works for high school students and how to better prepare them for the real world.

The key word for the new curriculum is flexibility.

Officials say instead of demanding students to take specific core classes to graduate, they are easing up and giving the students more power to choose the classes they want.

The way the policy stands now...students still must take 2 credits in math, english, social studies and science.

As well as a P.E and health class.

The remaining credits needed to graduate are the students choice to customize based on what classes they think would best suit their future plans.

Superintendent for Marion County schools, Randall Farley says the hope is to help students become more well-rounded as the job market nowadays is constantly evolving.

"The job market is ever changing, you just change up a little bit what the curriculum is being offered so that were hopefully preparing students for a job market we don't know might not exist yet," said Farley.

Officials also know that despite the good intentions the new curriculum has, it may be a tough adjustment.

Especially for students who don't have a plan in mind for their future just yet.

But even so, Curriculum and Instruction Administrative Assistant, Steve Malnick says either way, the new policy will help students make their own decisions for their own futures.

"Anything new like this is going to take us a while to get used to, but when we have flexibility it allows students to make choices for their own future and for their goals and i think were looking at something pretty positive," said Malnick.

The policy is titled "2510, Assuring Quality of Education: Regulations for Education Programs."