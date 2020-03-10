14-year-old boy found dead at Pressley Ridge

A 14-year-old boy was found dead at Pressley Ridge Tuesday morning, according to West Virginia State Police Corporal Martin Bailey.

Bailey said they received a call around 6 a.m. The boy was dead when they arrived.

The body was sent for an autopsy, Bailey said.

The investigation is on-going, Bailey said.

"Pressley Ridge is deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our students at our Laurel Park residential facility early this morning," Senior Director of Development at Pressley Ridge Ron Gruca said in a statement.

Gruca said they are "cooperating closely with the authorities."

Grief counselors are at Pressley Ridge are onsite and available to students, families and staff, Gruca said.

"Our concerns are with the student’s family and the staff at Laurel Park," Gruca said. "The well-being and safety of the youth we serve, and our staff, are of most importance."