State police: Body found in Clay County stream

West Virginia State Police report a body was found in a Clay County Monday night.

Around 8 p.m. Monday Sgt. D. W. Burge of the West Virginia State Police Clay Detachment says he received a call about a body discovered in a stream near the intersection of WV Route 16 and I-79.

Clay County 911 tell WSAZ this is in an area behind the GoMart service station.

Investigators say someone driving on I-79 saw what they thought could be a body and called 911. WSAZ reporters say they were told the victim is a male.

State police say the identity and cause of death of the victim is unknown.

State police and the state medical examiner are investigating.

Anyone with information should contact WVSP's Clay Detachment.