Body found stuck under pipes in Farmington

A man's body was found stuck under the pipes in Farmington Monday, officials said.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said public workers found the body during an inspection of man hole covers and utility lines.

Riffle says crews on scene removed the body. The body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Charleston to determine the cause of death.

The man was identified as Alfred Ferguson, 69, of Mannington, Riffle said.

The death doesn't appear to be foul play and has been ruled as an accidental death.

Farmington Police, Marion County Sheriff's Department, Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Farmington Public Works employees, Marion County Rescue Squad and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene.