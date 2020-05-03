Body identified in Preston County as Dylan Englehart

According to the Preston County Sheriff's Office, a body was found in the Bull Run area of Preston County on Saturday, May 2.

The body was identified as Dylan Englehart. He had been missing since Apr. 22.

Multiple agencies including the Northwest PA K9 search and rescue, Lawrence County K9 search and rescue, Steel City K9 search and rescue, Fayette County Sheriff search and rescue, Mountaineer area rescue group, Grafton Volunteer Fire Department, Masontown Volunteer Fire Department, Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department, Kamp Ambulance, and other volunteers contributed to the search for Englehart.