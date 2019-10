The Taylor County PSD has issued a temporary boil water advisory for parts of the Haymond area until further notice.

According to Freddy Haller of the Taylor County Public Service Commission, all Haymond customers should boil their water before consuming.

The areas affected are Wickwire Road, Turner Road, part of Route 310, Plum Run and Lake Road.

Under a Boil Water Advisory, it is safe for non-consumption use of water such as bathing and washing hands.