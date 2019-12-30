Boil water advisory in French Creek

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:22 PM, Dec 30, 2019

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV)-- The Adrian Public Service District has issued a boil water advisory for all customers south of the Beechtown Rd. in French Creek.

The boil advisory is due to a main line break in their system.

Keep checking with 5 news for updates.

 