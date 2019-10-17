Boil water advisory: Clarksburg

A boil water advisory has been issued in the city of Clarksburg until further notice due to a water line break.

The affected areas include: Adamston, West Pike Street, Fairmont Avenue, Junkins Avenue, Hoffman Avenue, Gladwell Street, Adams Avenue, Edgewood Avenue, Glen Avenue and Glenwood Hills.

Residents are advised to use boil or bottle water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing or food preparations until further notice.

