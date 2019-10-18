Boil water advisory: Fairmont

Coons Run Road is under a boil water advisory.
MARION COUNTY, W. Va. (WDTV)-- Coons Run Road in Fairmont is currently under a boil water advisory.

According to the PSD, during road work a 6 inch line was hit.

They say they're in the process of fixing it. This area is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

 