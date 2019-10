The City of Fairmont water department is repairing a main water line break on East Park Ave.

The boil water advisory is in affect for East Park Ave. between Fairfax St. and Speedway Ave., on Fairfax St. between East Park Ave. and Marion St., on Morgantown Ave. between Maryland and East Park Ave., and Highland Ave., Connecticut Ave. and the surrounding area.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.