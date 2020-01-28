Boil water advisory: Fairmont

A boil water advisory has been issued in the City of Fairmont until further notice.

The city says that the water department is repairing a main water line on Mary Lou Retton Drive.

The affected areas include: Maplewood Drive, Friend Drive, Sunshine Way, Joy Street and the surrounding area.

Residents are advised to use boil or bottle water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing or food preparations until further notice.

