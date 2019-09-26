Boil water advisory: Philippi

A boil water advisory has been issued in the town of Philippi until further notice due to a water line break.

The affected areas include: customers on 250 South from Hanging Rock Road to intersection of Route 38. Anglin Run and Maplebrook Subdivision, Ladders Road, Porterfield Road and Silent Grove Road.

Residents are advised to use boil or bottle water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing or food preparations until further notice.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates