Boil water advisory: West Union

A boil water advisory has been issued in the town of West Union until further notice due to a main line break.

Affected areas include: Wabash area--specifically the following streets: Wabash Avenue, New York Avenue, Freeman Avenue, Walnut Street, Matthews Street, Homestead Street, Virginia Avenue, Louise Avenue, Cass Avenue and North Street.

Residents are advised to use boil or bottle water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing or food preparations until further notice.

