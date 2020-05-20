Boil water advisory to be issued in Elkins following major water main break

The City of Elkins will be issuing a boil water advisory after a major water main break Tuesday.

According to a media release from the City of Elkins, the water main break happened in the area of Wilson Avenue. The break has affected service and water quality across wide areas of the city.

City officials say crews have been working since Tuesday night to restore service, but the work has been complicated by approximately 15-18 inches of concrete roadbed and the proximity of gas lines and a sewer main, all under a major truck route.

The city says service will be restored as soon as possible.

Once water service is restored, many parts of the city will be under a boil water advisory.

Ares under the advisory include: all customers west of Worth Avenue and south of Harrison Avenue including Oak Grove, Tygart Valley Mall and Crystal Springs.

Officials say water customers outside of the boil water area may still experience discolored water.

Boil-water advisories are issued out of an abundance of caution and do not necessarily indicate the presence of contaminated water, according to officials.