Bomb threat found to be a hoax at Gilmer County High School

A bomb threat at Gilmer County High School was found to be a hoax.

At 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Glenville City Police were notified by the Gilmer County High School Principal of a potential bomb threat they received, according to a post on the Gilmer County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Students evacuated to a secure building at a nearby location, officials said. Gilmer County Fire Department closed all roads leading to the school.

Officials said the school was locked down and school personnel, along with officers from Glenville City Police, Gilmer County Sheriff's Department and the West Virginia State Police began a thorough search of the premises.

Glenville City Police Chief Huffman said at 2:40 p.m., the sweep was completed with no signs of a bomb or material to make a bomb on the property.

Officials said students will be returning to normal school hours Wednesday.

