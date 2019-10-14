Bonnie's Bus travels around the state to provide on-the-spot mammograms

"We know for sure that there are women who have told us that without Bonnie's Bus they wouldn't have found their breast cancer," said Amy Allen, Assistant Director of the WVU Cancer Institute's Cancer Prevention and Control.

Bonnie's Bus has been on the road for over 10 years making trips to all 55 counties from March until December.

"We've found 101 cases of breast cancer," said Allen.

The bus allows women the opportunity to get a mammogram where and when it's convenient for them. Making stops at about 5 counties each week.

"The program is designed to meet the needs of women who would not have access to breast cancer screening otherwise."

Stepping onto the bus, patients are given an experience much like they would at a doctors office.

"We have two private dressing rooms and there is one 3D mammography unit that is in the back of the bus," said Allen.

When women are given an order by their healthcare provider they can schedule an appointment.

"When the bus is screening, we can screen up to 27 women in a day."

The 3D mammography machine, on the bus, is capable of earlier detection of small breast cancers that could be hidden during digital mammography.

"It's adjustable to the patient's height," said Mammographer, Annetta Brewer.

"It's the latest thing out in mammography," said Mammographer, Kathy Humphries.

Bonnie's Bus was started by a donation by Ben and Jo Statler to honor Jo's mother Bonnie who lived in a rural area of the state with no access to screening. She died of breast cancer in 1992.

"No West Virginia woman over the age of 40 is ever turned away. We have generous donations that help us to fund mammograms for women that are uninsured and unable to pay," said Allen.

"Mammograms are the best way to find cancer early and the earlier we find the cancer the easier it is to treat."

This week the bus will be traveling to McDowell, Upshur, Monongalia and Webster Counties.

