"Boo"-tiful Faces Pageant brings in the princesses

The tune of Ghostbuster echoed throughout the Holiday Inn as the 3rd annual Boo-tiful Faces Pageant kicked off.

Multiple young ladies with ages ranging from 0 to 15 sashayed their way across the floor as they showed off their glitz and glam, all in an attempt to woo the judges.

Although the pageant was Halloween themed, no contestants showed up dressed in a costume.

Instead, each had their makeup done just right and wore sparkly dresses that all parents agreed...were not cheap.

Many of the girls told WDTV that they were pros when it came to pageants, others said they were just there to get more experience.

Competing in the girls 7-8 category, Jealyn Myers said this pageant is just one of many that she plans to compete in this year.

"Many pageants I'm doing this year, like a ton, you want to know how many crowns I have? Twenty seven!"

Every contestant was confident that they nailed their performance and earned the title of "Grand Supreme".

In the end, everyone received a crown, but the winning title went to Miss Avery Wilson (Pictured above).

If you missed Bootiful Faces, the Snowcoming Pageant will be held December 1st.

