Boss Babes hold beneficial Galentines Day event

Many women today celebrated Galentine's Day today and one nonprofit held their very own celebration that lead to being a helping hand in their community.

The Boss Babes Morgantown Chapter held a Galentine Clothes Swap to allow locals to get rid of old items and swap them out for items other visitors brought in.

Those swapping out up to five items were also asked to bring menstrual products to donate to the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center.

"We asked around to some different organizations, but we found that the need was greatest there," Jodi Hollingshead, the leader of the Morgantown chapter said. "We didn't want to charge admission for this so we thought that this was a way we could give back."

Hollingshead said it's a great event to bring women together and help take care of other issues that affect the community as well as around the country.

"We try to be environmentally friendly here at Boss Babes," Hollingshead said. "We know that the fashion industry is a big contributor to what's happening on our planet so we thought a clothes swap would be a great way to bring women together and recycle some clothing," she said.

The event also invited local small businesses to attend and share their items with those in attendance.

"Small businesses are very important to us and we know how many awesome ones there are in West Virginia, and in Morgantown specifically," Hollingshead said. "So why not give them a space where people can see their items," she said.

Hollingshead also invites women of all ages to attend their bi-monthly meetings to learn more about their organization.

For more on the nonprofit organization you can visit the Boss Babes Facebook page or website at bossbabeswv.com.