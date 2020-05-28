Boston Marathon canceled; virtual race to take place instead

BOSTON (Gray Media) - The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.

The Boston Marathon start line is vacant in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 20, 2020. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 124th Boston Marathon, which would have been run in April, was canceled. (Source: Charles Krupa/AP Photo)

The marathon was previously postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boston Athletic Association announced the decision to cancel the 2020 Boston Marathon on Thursday. They reported that in place of the physical road running event, the marathon will be held virtually.

“Our top priority continues to be safeguarding the health of the community, as well as our staff, participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters,”Tom Grilk, C.E.O. of the BAA, said in a press release. “While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for an historic 124th Boston Marathon.”

According to the event’s website, participants must complete the 26.2 mile distance in six hours and provide proof of timing. They’ll have between Sept. 7 and Sept. 14 to complete their race.

Along with the virtual race, online activities and panels will be planned in order to celebrate what the BAA is now calling “Marathon Week.”

Those who registered for the initial race will receive a full refund of their entry fee. More information on the guidelines for the virtual 2020 Boston Marathon can be found on their website.

