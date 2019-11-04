Boxing It Up to Give Thanks holds promo night to raise funds

Local Key Club members came together to host a promo night for The Boxing It Up to Give Thanks program.

The event today was held at the Fridays restaurant from 4 to 11 pm.

Those in the community could dine in and a portion of all proceeds goes to the program.

The goal for the students is to raise $25,000 in order to fill 1,000 boxes. Each box contains canned vegetables, a frozen turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, rolls and a pumpkin pie that is enough to feed a family of six.

With a goal this big, the program founder, Hannah Povroznik, said this year they are involving more people around the community.

"This year we are uniting multiple schools from Bridgeport to Notre Dame, Robert C Byrd out to Lewis County, and we're also incorporating more pantries, in fact stretching into seven counties supporting upwards of 22 food pantries," she said.

Boxing it up to give thanks will host their next promo night on Nov. 6 at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Charlespoint from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. At 7 p.m. there will be a showing of video highlights of Boxing It Up from 2018.

For more information about the program or to find out more on how to donate, you can visit the Boxing It Up to Give Thanks Facebook page.