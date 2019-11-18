Braxton County man accused of strangling woman

A Braxton County man was arrested after he allegedly strangled a woman Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers responded to West Main Street in reference to a domestic incident between Jackie McCord and a woman.

The victim stated that McCord came to her house intoxicated and threatened to hurt her friend at the house, court documents state. McCord left and came back, barged into her house, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her against the wall after she told him to leave.

The victim told troopers that her 15-year-old son stepped in to pull McCord off of her.

McCord began to leave and said he was going to come back for whoever was there at the house, according to court documents. The victim's mother witnessed the incident, and her statement matched the victim's.

Troopers say they noticed the victim's neck was red. They were told where McCord could be on Blue Heron Lane.

Troopers found McCord, who was intoxicated. He admitted to being at the victim's but denied the allegations.

McCord has been charged with strangulation. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.

McCord's bail is set at $15,000.