Breast cancer awareness luncheon in Lewis county

Officials say that this is the 26th year they have held the breast cancer awareness luncheon.

Several people gathered together to celebrate a proclamation signing for breast cancer awareness day with a luncheon.

This even gave people the opportunity to honor survivors, fighters and health care providers and to also remember those who have passed away from breast cancer.

"I want to stress to women the importance of paying attention to your body," said breast cancer survivor Jena Whiston. "I went to my doctor and just knew just felt like something was wrong and she scheduled a mammogram even though it was not necessarily time for it and that saved my life."

Officials say the luncheon provided more information on mammograms and screenings for survivors.