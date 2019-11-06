Breast cancer survivor tells her story and hopes to inspire others

The world stopped when Marlene Jackson was told last November that she had breast cancer.

The world stopped when doctors told Marlene Jackson she had breast cancer. A year later, she says she is stronger from her fight and wants to help others who are battling cancer.

"Really frightened me, really scared me because I was thinking the worst," Jackson said.

Later on, Jackson found out that the cancer had spread to her back.

"After having a PET scan, they have found a spot on my back it turned and it was stage four," Jackson said.

Jackson says her chemo treatment got more aggressive which took a toll on her physically and emotionally.

"You lose your hair, you lose your eyelashes, you lose your eyebrows," Jackson said. "It was just a really difficult time."

Jackson faced other medical battles including a stroke and shingles. Jackson went through a lot, but says her faith and support system got her to where she is today.

"My church, my family, a lot of my close friends, I've had them all over praying for me," Jackson said. "That's the support system I think you need when to get through a lot of that."

Today, Jackson is healing and recovering. She even calls herself a warrior. Jackson wants to help others saying that breast cancer awareness isn't just the month of October, it's every month.

"There are days when you don't think you want to do it anymore," Jackson said. "It's hard but that's where the strength comes from."

Jackson hopes that her passion will help others keep their heads up and work through the difficult days.

"It's not the end."