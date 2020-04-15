Bridgeport Fire Department continuing fighting the Coronavirus

Last week the Coronavirus hit close to home for the Bridgeport Fire Department when one of their members tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, the crew has had to do their work with less members and more safety precautions.

"Addition steps we've taken with our personnel in the ambulances is they all have a minimum of personal protective equipment, the safety glasses, barrier masks, gloves," said Chief Phil Hart

And due to many Coronavirus cases being asymptomatic- any patient they interact with is equipped as well.

"All patients regardless of illness of injury will have a mask placed on them," Hart said

Chief Hart says the department's relationship with their local dispatchers has been vital to help evaluate the patient for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving on scene.

"Our 9-1-1 center does an excellent job in evaluating the patient and passing that information on to use, then we have a series of questions we ask,"

Preparing and executing a safe response to a Coronavirus related call can take several hours.

"If we get a call and that patient is transported as a potential COVID-19 patient usually from the start of that run till we're back in service after everything is decontaminated, personnel are decontaminated, we're looking at a three hour time limit," said Hart

With the Coronavirus crisis changing daily, chief hart says they will continue to update their protocol.

"We're continuously looking at the guidelines set out by the CDC and the health department, locally and by the state, and constantly updating our protocol and policies,"

Thankfully, the Bridgeport crew member who was diagnosed is doing well- as are the seven other crew members currently in isolation and have tested negative.

The crew member who is recovering will have to be tested again before returning to work.